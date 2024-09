AS THE DÁIL returns from its summer break, so too do the rumours of an early election being called in November.

However, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has been quick to pour cold water on the idea as the new term starts.

Advertisement

He told reporters on Monday that his preference is for the government to go “full term”, indicating that the “ideal date” for the election is February.

The comments come as Taoiseach Simon Harris has refused to state what month or year he wants the election to be held, other than stating the government will go “full term”.

So today we want to know: When would you like a general election to be held?