THE CAMPAIGN TO build an outdoor pool – or lido – in Dublin’s docklands is raising money to push the idea forward in the hopes that Dublin City Council will take on the project.

The volunteers behind the campaign have spent the last three years raising funds and interest to make the community-centred development possible.

The prospect of a lido at George’s Dock was first mooted after a suggestion to build a white-water rafting facility on the site was shot down by the public and politicians.

Due to planning restrictions, the site must still be used for a water-based development.

The lido group want it to not only have a pool, but saunas, green spaces and other community spaces.

“In our vision, it would cater to everyone. It would be inclusive, accessible and affordable; cater to accomplished swimmers, learners and non-swimmers,” says Sarah Walker, who has recently been appointed as joint-director of the group.

They’ve started a GoFundMe to create an updated 3D image of what such a development could look like. The plan is to bring it, along with a feasibility study, to the Council in hopes of advancing the project.

Original proposal for the lido

The original conceptual image was designed “to capture public imagination” and therefore didn’t adhere to the planning standards of a 19th century dry dock conservation site like George’s Dock.

Walker says the Council recommended a less imposing design, which the fundraiser will help fund.

The feasibility study aims to address other concerns, such as the economic and operational viability of the lido.

“DCC needs to take ownership of this project. It’s a public site. It will be publicly funded,” says Walker.

We’re happy to contribute, but DCC is the only entity that can drive this public pool forward.

Dublin City councillor for the Pembroke area Dermot Lacey said his view is simple. “I will support anything that’s positive and constructive for the area.”

He also thought the white water rafting facility was a positive and constructive idea, but the lido is “the next best suggestion”.

“I don’t believe that the cost will be extravagant. Money is not Ireland’s problem. Imagination is a problem and political leadership is a problem.”

Lacey accused some councillors of talking about big ideas but never following through. He hopes inner city councillors will raise the lido project at the next meeting in September.

South east inner city councillor Danny Byrne told The Journal last year that, while he supports the idea, he is not entirely convinced of the lido’s feasibility.

Carbon emissions from the development, a lack of parking space and high construction costs are roadblocks to continuing with any plan, he said.

Nearly two million euro had been spent on the white water rafting idea before it was shelved due to considerable backlash. There is a fear that the lido project could be a repeat of this.

“To be spending all this money at a time of a homelessness crisis just didn’t sit well with me,” said Byrne.

However, Walker said: ”We recognise that there is a massive shortage of housing, a massive shortage of critical infrastructure. We are not saying that an open-air swimming pool is more important than any of those things, but because of this water-based development stipulation, this could be a public amenity with so many far-reaching benefits.”

The “non-elitist” public lido idea was inspired by those of London, Berlin and Barcelona.