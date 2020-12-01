Pat Finucane's widow hits out at 'despicable' British decision not to hold public inquiry into his murder

THE WIDOW OF Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane has described a decision by the British government not to hold a public inquiry into his death as “despicable”.

Geraldine Finucane also accused British authorities of “arrogance” for ignoring a finding by the UK’s Supreme Court that all previous examinations of the killing had not been compliant with human rights standards.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced yesterday that no immediate public inquiry would be held into the murder, despite calls from the Finucane family and the Irish government the UK to do so.

The 39-year-old solicitor, who represented both republican and loyalist paramilitaries during the Troubles, was shot dead in his family home in north Belfast in February 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association.

The attack was later found to have been carried out in collusion with the state.

Geraldine Finucane and the couple’s three children have been campaigning for decades for a public inquiry to establish the extent of security force involvement.

Despite the British government’s announcement yesterday, Geraldine said the Finucane family would note the decision and continue fighting on behalf of her husband.

“I will never run out of road as long as there’s breath in my body,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. “Today is a new day. We shall take stock and move forward.”

The British and Irish governments agreed to hold a public inquiry in 2001 as part of the Weston Park agreement, but no such inquiry has ever been held.

Geraldine revealed that Lewis had told her personally that British authorities had nothing to investigate and that a review of the murder might not be necessary, something she described as “bizarre”.

“I really can’t put into words what it seems like, but it doesn’t seem as though everybody’s singing off the same hymn sheet,” she said.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the Irish government “remained strongly of the view that a public inquiry was needed”.

Geraldine also claimed that some information about the killing had yet to be uncovered, but added that it was difficult to continue fighting for this to happen through a public inquiry.

She hit out at the British government for continuing to avoid holding an inquiry, revealing that her family’s unsuccessful attempts to discover the circumstances of her husband’s death over many years had impacted them.

“All I can say is, I do not wish it on anyone. Everyone deserves to know the truth about what happened to their loved ones,” she said.

“And for the British government to keep avoiding that issue is despicable. And not only does it take a toll on me but it takes a toll on every single person who’s suffering and who is left in the dark about what went on.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said yesterday that the government will ask to meet with the Finucane family again “to hear their perspective and concerns”.

With reporting from Press Association.