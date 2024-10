TWO PEOPLE – A man and a woman – are due before court in Listowel today in connection with the death of a man in the village of Knockanure in May of this year.

In the early hours of the morning on 27 May gardaí and emergency services responded to a callout in the village, located to the east of Listowel.

A man was found with fatal stab injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post-mortem.

The man was later named as 44-year-old Gerard Kennelly.

A man has already been before the courts in connection with his death.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that a woman in her 20s arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation has been charged.

A man in his 30s will also be brought before the courts this morning, the Garda statement said.

Both are due before Listowel District Court at around 10.30am.