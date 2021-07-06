#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 6 July 2021
Advertisement

German political scientist charged with spying for China

The suspect is due to appear before a judge later today.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 11:00 AM
22 minutes ago 1,324 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5486998
Image: Shutterstock/klenger
Image: Shutterstock/klenger

A GERMAN POLITICAL scientist has been charged with spying for China by exploiting high-level official contacts made via his position as the head of a think tank, federal prosecutors have said.

The accused, identified only as Klaus L., is suspected of “regularly passing on information to Chinese intelligence ahead of or after state visits or multinational conferences” between 2010 and 2019.

Klaus L. had been running a political think tank since 2001, gaining international importance due to his scientific reputation and networks he had built up over many years, the prosecutors said.

He was approached by members of a Chinese intelligence service during a lecture tour to Shanghai in June 2010, they said.

The suspect obtained information primarily from his numerous high-ranking political contacts gained through his work, the prosecutors said.

He was paid for his work and the Chinese intelligence service also arranged for him to travel to the meetings with its officers, including as part of a social programme.

According to a report by German public broadcaster ARD, Klaus L. led a double life and had also been working as a spy for the German intelligence services (BND).

The broadcaster named the think tank as the Hanns Seidel Foundation, which is close to the CSU, the smaller Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The suspect is due to appear before a judge later today.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie