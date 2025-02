GERMANY’S CHRISTIAN DEMOCRATS are set to win the country’s parliament election, with the far-right surging into second place past the outgoing government parties.

The snap election was taking place after the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition late last year.

An exit poll released as polls closed suggests that the Christian Democrats will finish on 29%, the far-right AFD on 19.5% and the Social Democrats (SDP) on 16%.

Germany’s worsening economy and migration dominated the campaign, which saw business tycoon Elon Musk also weigh in at points in support of the AFD.

The result means that the Christian Democrats (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz is on course to become chancellor – making it the first time the centre-right party has won an election since Angela Merkel stepped down as leader seven years ago.

It’s a bad election for Scholz and the SPD, having seen their support plunge by almost 10% from when they finished first four years ago.