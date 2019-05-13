This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Two women and a man found dead in remote German hotel suffered crossbow injuries

The find was made in a remote riverside hotel in the city of Passau.

By AFP Monday 13 May 2019, 8:13 AM
57 minutes ago 6,867 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4631989
The town is near the Austrian border.
Image: DPA/PA Images
The town is near the Austrian border.
The town is near the Austrian border.
Image: DPA/PA Images

GERMAN POLICE ARE investigating the deaths of three people found in a Bavarian hotel room with crossbow bolts in their bodies.

The corpses, all of German citizens, and two crossbows were discovered around noon on Saturday in the remote riverside hotel in the city of Passau near the Austrian border.

The three were a 33-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man from Rhineland-Palatinate state and a 30-year-old woman from Lower Saxony, who had jointly booked the room on Friday.

Police said there were no initial indications that anyone else was involved. Post-mortems will be carried out in coming days.

© – AFP 2019

