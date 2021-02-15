#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 15 February 2021
Advertisement

Warner Music demands German police pay licence fees over 'Jerusalema' videos

Warner’s move sparked sharp criticism on their Facebook page today.

By AFP Monday 15 Feb 2021, 9:50 PM
55 minutes ago 12,144 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5355483
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Tobias Arhelger
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Tobias Arhelger

A GERMAN STATE has said it was forced to fork out for licence fees to Warner Music after several police forces took part in the “Jerusalema” viral dance challenge.

The song by South African DJ Master KG became a global hit last year after it was used as the soundtrack to a video by a group of dancers in Angola.

Groups of staff at businesses, hospitals, police forces and other workplaces around the world have since filmed themselves dancing to “Jerusalema” as a way of spreading good cheer during the pandemic.

Members of An Garda Síochána took part in the trend earlier this month. 

Warner Music has now written to many organisations in Germany demanding licence fees amounting to several thousand euros in some cases, according to a recent report in the Focus weekly news magazine.

The interior ministry for Germany’s most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia told AFP today that it had “settled claims from Warner Music on behalf of several police forces” in the region.

A spokesman for Duesseldorf University Hospital told national news agency DPA it had also received mail from Warner Music and had since taken down its video. 

The North Rhine-Westphalia Fire Brigades Association warned its members about the licence fees in early January after learning about one such letter, a spokesman told DPA.

Some local fire services have since deleted their videos or cancelled plans to make one, he said.

Warner’s move sparked sharp criticism on their Facebook page today, with many users accusing the label of “shabby behaviour”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“You should donate the additional income you now receive … at least the money you get from the fire brigades, police stations, etc,” one user wrote.

But the label has defended its action. 

“We love the fact that the fans are getting behind ‘Jerusalema’. But if organisations in Germany use the song to promote themselves, we think they should secure a dubbing licence,” a Warner spokesman told Focus.

“In these difficult times, it is more important than ever that artists and performers are paid for their music when it is used by third parties to enhance their reputation,” the spokesman said.

© – AFP 2021 with reporting by Hayley Halpin

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie