GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris is taking a High Court case against Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Recent court filings show Harris is also suing longtime Hutch associates Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney.

Last year, Hutch was acquitted of the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in Whitehall, Dublin on 5 February 2016. He had denied the murder.

Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney last year received combined jail sentences totalling 17-and-a-half years for acting as getaway drivers during the notorious attack.

It is unclear what the reasons are for the legal action, but it is being taken via the State Solicitor’s Office.

An Garda Síochána declined to comment, except to say that “This is a routine matter in the course of An Garda Síochána’s work. An Garda Síochána has nothing further to add.”

