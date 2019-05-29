This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí issue fresh appeal for information about Giedre Raguckaite on first anniversary of her disappearance

She was last seen entering a house in Laytown near Dundalk on 29 May 2018.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 29 May 2019, 9:00 AM
28 minutes ago 1,351 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4658895
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a fresh appeal for information about a 29 year-old Lithuanian woman who went missing in Louth one year ago.

Giedre Raguckaite was last seen being assisted into a house in Laytown near Dundalk by two men on the night of 29 May 2018 at around 11pm.

It is understood she was very intoxicated at the time, and it is believed that she left the house with these men at approximately 1:45am on 30 May.

There has been no sightings or contact with Giedre since that time.

A number of hours before that, she made contact with a friend, and at approximately 6.30pm she called her father in Lithuania.

She explained that she had been in a hotel that day for dinner and was socialising, although the location of this premises is currently unknown.

It is believed she was in the Dundalk area until approximately 8pm, before she was assisted into the house in Laytown.

Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen Giedre socialising that day, or who observed her in the company of two men that evening.

Giedre arrived in Ireland in early March 2018 and took up residence in Drogheda, before moving to College Heights, Hoey’s Lane in Dundalk at the end of April.

She then moved out of that accommodation on 24 May 2018, and there were two sightings of her in the Dundalk area between that date and 29 May.

Gardaí are looking for anyone who may have provided accommodation for Giedre between 24 and 25 May, or who may be aware of where she stayed or have any information in relation to her activities during that period.

They have also asked anyone who in possession of or who is aware of the whereabouts of any personal items of Giedre’s that were left behind during that period to contact them.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the incident room in Dundalk garda staition on 042 388 470, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 250 025. 

Investigators say they have native Lithuanian speakers available should a member of the public wish to converse in that language, and have also said that any information given to them will be treated in confidence.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie