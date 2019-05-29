Gardaí issue fresh appeal for information about Giedre Raguckaite on first anniversary of her disappearance

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a fresh appeal for information about a 29 year-old Lithuanian woman who went missing in Louth one year ago.

Giedre Raguckaite was last seen being assisted into a house in Laytown near Dundalk by two men on the night of 29 May 2018 at around 11pm.

It is understood she was very intoxicated at the time, and it is believed that she left the house with these men at approximately 1:45am on 30 May.

There has been no sightings or contact with Giedre since that time.

A number of hours before that, she made contact with a friend, and at approximately 6.30pm she called her father in Lithuania.

She explained that she had been in a hotel that day for dinner and was socialising, although the location of this premises is currently unknown.

It is believed she was in the Dundalk area until approximately 8pm, before she was assisted into the house in Laytown.

Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen Giedre socialising that day, or who observed her in the company of two men that evening.

Giedre arrived in Ireland in early March 2018 and took up residence in Drogheda, before moving to College Heights, Hoey’s Lane in Dundalk at the end of April.

She then moved out of that accommodation on 24 May 2018, and there were two sightings of her in the Dundalk area between that date and 29 May.

Gardaí are looking for anyone who may have provided accommodation for Giedre between 24 and 25 May, or who may be aware of where she stayed or have any information in relation to her activities during that period.

They have also asked anyone who in possession of or who is aware of the whereabouts of any personal items of Giedre’s that were left behind during that period to contact them.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the incident room in Dundalk garda staition on 042 388 470, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 250 025.

Investigators say they have native Lithuanian speakers available should a member of the public wish to converse in that language, and have also said that any information given to them will be treated in confidence.