Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 7 January 2023 Dublin: 8°C
PSNI Andreja Sedbaraite
# Dungannon
Concern for missing 12-year-old girl in Tyrone
Andreja Sedbaraite was last seen at a fast food restaurant in the town of Dungannon Friday evening.
5.0k
0
1 hour ago

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland “increasingly concerned” for a 12-year-old girl missing in Co Tyrone. 

Andreja Sedbaraite was last seen at a fast food restaurant in the Oaks Road area of Dungannon at around 8pm.

She is described as being around 5 feet 4 inches tall, of slim build with dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was wearing her navy school uniform and carrying a grey schoolbag when last seen. 

The PSNI said that anyone with information or who may have seen Andreja is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 87 07/01/23.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     