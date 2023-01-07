Concern for missing 12-year-old girl in Tyrone

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland “increasingly concerned” for a 12-year-old girl missing in Co Tyrone.
Andreja Sedbaraite was last seen at a fast food restaurant in the Oaks Road area of Dungannon at around 8pm.
She is described as being around 5 feet 4 inches tall, of slim build with dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was wearing her navy school uniform and carrying a grey schoolbag when last seen.
The PSNI said that anyone with information or who may have seen Andreja is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 87 07/01/23.
