THERE HAVE BEEN calls from the opposition for the Government to apologise to the victims of the 1979 Glen of Imaal Army range explosion, following an extensive investigation by The Journal Investigates.

The issue was raised this afternoon in the Dáil with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny, who asked the Government to apologise to the victims of the blast that day, in light of new information that has been revealed about the blast.

O’Brien was filling in for Tánaiste Micheál Martin during Questions on Promised Legislation.

“Yesterday, TheJournal.ie published a very detailed article on an accident that happened in 1979. And that accident happened in the Glen of Imaal military range,” Kenny said.

“On that day, three children were killed and 10 other children were were really badly injured.

Advertisement

“Now, when the report was published yesterday, new information has come forward in terms of how this actually accident could have been avoided.

“And if you look at the article, this accident could have been easily avoided if precautions had taken place.

The families of the children never got an apology from the State. And considering this new information that has come forward, would this government consider giving the families of those that were affected and killed on the day, a state apology?

O’Brien said in response:

I’m aware of of the historic incidents you referred to and the tragic loss of life. I will raise this matter directly with the Tánaiste and minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence. And we will revert to you.

The Journal Investigates published the results of an extensive investigation yesterday into the Glen of Immal blast.

Three boys were killed, and 10 other children injured, five critically, when an unexploded Defence Forces anti-tank shell exploded in the area.

The children were part of a group from the St Mary’s Youth Club in Lucan that had travelled to the Glen for the Easter weekend.

They were hiking in the direction of Luqnaquilla when they entered the lands of a Defence Forces firing range, where one of the group picked up the shell.

Read Next Related Reads 'We were in a minefield': Declassified papers reveal truth behind 1979 Army range blast that killed 3 boys

—

Investigations like this don’t happen without your support… Impactful investigative reporting is powered by people like you.

—

The investigation revealed that follow up searches discovered 54 other live shells in the area. The Journal also revealed a number of safety issues at the Glen in the months leading up to the explosion.

Read the full investigation here >>