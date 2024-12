INCOMING DUBLIN MID West TDs have said they are willing to meet with the survivors of a historic 1979 explosion in which three children died and others were injured.

Three children died and 10 others were injured when an unexploded Army shell exploded in the Glen of Imaal, a rugged, scenic area of the western Wicklow mountains on the 14 April 1979.

The Journal Investigates published an investigation into the explosion and its aftermath in September. The investigation uncovered a litany of issues with regards to health and safety on the Glen of Imaal firing range.

Survivors of the blast spoke to our team expressing anger over what happened and how they were treated by the State after. They called for the Government to apologise.

The Journal Investigates contacted the five incoming Dublin Mid West TDs to enquire whether they would be willing to meet with survivors, or the raise the matter during the incoming Dáil term. All five said they would be willing to meet with survivors.

Advertisement

“I’m fully aware of the need for the Government to make a formal apology and it’s something I would like to work with survivors and their families to pursue,” said new Independent TD Paul Gogarty.

But equally I don’t want to do anything that causes upset to anyone and does not have their consent.

“So I think an agreed approach is needed and in this context I’m happy to meet with people to see if we can come up with a course to action that everyone can broadly work towards,” Gogarty said.

This was echoed by sitting Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin, who was re-elected to the constituency with his party colleague Mark Ward.

He said it was important to hear “the views and concerns” of the victims and survivors. Ó Broin said it would be appropriate for the Dublin Mid West TDs to meet with survivros and their families to discuss with them “how they would like to proceed”.

“The best place to start would be to meet with them, listen to them, hear with what they have to say, and then raise it with the Dáil in the most appropriate manner,” he said.

Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins and new Fianna Fáil TD Shane Moynihan also both said they would meet with survivors if they wanted to meet.

Related Reads TD calls for Government apology to be issued to victims of 1979 Glen of Imaal explosion 'We were in a minefield': Declassified papers reveal truth behind 1979 Army range blast that killed 3 boys

Call for apology from the State

The victims of the explosion were part of a group of children and youth leaders from St Mary’s Youth Club in Lucan who had travelled to the Glen for the Easter weekend. While out hiking, a member of the group picked up an unexploded Army shell, without realising what it was.

Later, another member of the group threw the shell against a rock and it exploded. Two boys – Derek Finn and Declan Kane – were killed instantly. Another boy – Victor Mills – later died from his injuries.

Ten children were injured (eight boys and two girls), five critically. Some of the injuries included severed and severely damaged limbs, shattered bones, burning and shrapnel damage. Others suffered long-term psychological trauma.

Following our investigation, the matter was raised in the Dáil by then-Dublin Mid West TD Gino Kenny. Lucan is located in the Dublin Mid West constituency.

“The families of the children never got an apology from the State. And considering this new information that has come forward, would this government consider giving the families of those that were affected and killed on the day, a state apology?” Kenny said at the time.

Minister Darragh O’Brien (who was standing in for Tánaiste Micheál Martin) said he was aware of the incident and would revert back to Kenny with an answer.

Kenny lost his seat in November’s election, but had received no response from the department by the end of the last Dáil term.

Sign up The Journal Investigates is dedicated to lifting the lid on how Ireland works. Our newsletter gives you an inside look at how we do this. Sign up here... Sign up You are now signed up

The Journal Investigates contacted the Department of Defence for a comment, but a spokesperson said it had no additional statement to make.

Commenting on what he would like to see from the next Dáil, Ron O’Neill – who was severely injured in the blast – said he wanted an acknowledgment from the State “that we weren’t in the wrong”.

“For [the State] to recognise that the Government at the time and the Defence Forces were at fault, and some type of an apology that would in some way ease the mental anxiety of people that were there at the time,” he said.

It’s been 45 years of physical, mental and financial hardship, and particularly for those that were injured and severely injured.

“I’d like some kind of apology and recognition from the Government to say they were in the wrong.”