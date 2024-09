THE GOVERNMENT BODY charged with protecting heritage sites has said that although it “always considers” high-value land on the market, “value for money is always fundamental”, amidst calls for the government to purchase land in Delgany.

Around 200 acres of land in Delgany adjoining the Glen of the Downs and Kindlestwon Forest is up for sale.

If purchased by the State and merged with other nature reserves, the protected space could be effectively doubled.

Agents O’Neill and Flanagan, who are managing the sale of the land, have said that the site as “presently zoned agricultural” and described it as being in “a mixture of grassland and forestry, mainly of mature coniferous species.”

The agents’ website said that the site is suitable for many uses, and would be “ideally situated for a sporting venue, hotel, business hub, housing, all subject to necessary planning.”

In a statement issued to The Journal, a spokesman for the National Protection of Wildlife Service (NPWS), said: “When high nature value land comes onto the market, NPWS will always consider it. It doesn’t, however, conduct its negotiations through media.

“If the price is as high as reported in the media, this would make it some of the most expensive land in the country. Value for money is always fundamental in terms of acquisitions with taxpayers’ money.”

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore is among those calling for the State purchase of the land, having said that this presents the opportunity to expand an “invaluable national treasure”.

“Sadly, the growth and vibrancy of the woodlands has been stifled in recent years as it is bounded by agricultural land on all sides and dissected by a major road,” she said.

“The purchase of this site by the State would allow for the joining of these two forests and provide a once in a lifetime opportunity to expand this majestic oak woodland.”

Whitmore pointed to Ireland’s commitment to the EU’s Nature Restoration Law, which set binding targets to restore degraded ecosystems. It seeks to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030 and all ecosystems by 2050, with measures to restore urban, forest, agricultural and marine ecosystems.

The government has already set aside €3.5 billion in its Climate and National Fund for projects of this kind.

Wicklow County Council workers cutting tress down at Glen of the Downs in 1997. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

In 1997, protests erupted in Wicklow against the planned expansion of the N11 through the Glen of the Downs. At the time, so-called “eco-warriors” lived in and under the trees at the Glen of the Downs. Protests continued until January 2000, when all hope was lost.