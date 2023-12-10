Glen come from behind against Scotstown to retain Ulster title

Glen 0-13

Scotstown 0-11

GLEN STORMED BACK from three points down retain their Ulster title with a thrilling win over Scotstown in Armagh.

Eunan Mulholland kicked three points and Ethan Doherty’s influence turned the tables before and it was his point who put Glen ahead for the first time.

They needed Connlan Bradley to deflect a half goal chance from Kieran Hughes over the bar with the last action.

With the wind at their back, Scotstown stationed Darren Hughes at full forward as a focal point and led 0-2 to 0-0 with scores from James Hamill and Shane Carey after a foul on Conor McCarthy who also started inside.

As the game settled McCarthy reverted to wing back and it was Glen were soon level with frees from Danny Tallon and Conor Glass.

Scotstown piled the pressure on Connlan Bradey’s kick-outs against the breeze and pushed ahead again to 0-4 to 0-2.

They had Rory Beggan to thank for clawing a Eunan Mulholland goal chance off the line after Ethan Doherty’s pass split the Scotstown defence.

Hamill and Darren Hughes kept Scotstown in control at one end with Eunan Mulholland (2) and a fine left footed Danny Tallon point adding to an entertaining first half before Kieran Hughes arrowed the Farney champions into a 0-7 to 0-5 interval lead.

Conor McCarthy setup a Jack McCarron point in the first attack of the second half before Glen’s comeback.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Conor Glass leads the celebrations. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Eunan Mulholland, Ryan Dougan and Danny Tallon kicked points before Ethan Doherty ahead.

Scotstown had two goal chances. One a flicked effort from Darren Hughes under a high ball and Hughes again had a shot blocked by Bradley.

With 10 minutes to go, Rory Beggan kicked Scotstown ahead for the final time. Conor Glass made a point for Tiarnan Flanagan before the Derry captain kicked the Watties on their way to victory.

Ciaran McFaul and Jody McDermott added scores as Glen went on to back up their title and they now face into an All-Ireland semi-final with Kilmacud Crokes in the new year.

Scorers for Glen: Eunan Mulholland (0-3), Danny Tallon (0-3, 2f), Conor Glass (0-2, 1f), Ryan Dougan (0-1), Jody McDermott (0-1), Ciaran McFaul (0-1), Ethan Doherty (0-1), Tiarnan Flanagan (0-1).

Scorers for Scotstown: Shane Carey (0-3f), James Hamill (0-2), Kieran Hughes (0-2) Rory Beggan (0-1), Conor McCarthy (0-1), Darren Hughes (0-1), Jack McCarron (0-1)

Glen

Connlan Bradley

Michael Warnock, Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville

Jody McDermott, Ciaran McFaul, Cathal Mulholland

Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley

Ethan Doherty, Jack Doherty, Eunan Mulholland

Tiarnan Flanagan, Danny Tallon, Conleth McGuckin

Subs:

A Doherty for C Glass (INJ 10, reversed 12)

A Doherty for J Doherty (55)

S O’Hara for J McDermott (63)

Yellow card: T Flanagan (45)

Scotstown:

Rory Beggan

Brendan Boylan, Ryan O’Toole, Damien McArdle

Conor McCarthy, Donal Morgan, Emmett Caulfield

Michéal McCarville, Kieran Hughes

Jason Carey, Shane Carey, James Hamill

Mattie Maguire, Darren Hughes, Jack McCarron

Subs:

D Murray for M Maguire (43)

M McPhillips for J Hamill (53)

R Malley for B Boylan (58)

F Maguire for J Carey (62)

Attendance: 6,047

Ref: P Faloon (Down)

Written by Michael McMullan and posted on the42.ie