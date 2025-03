Incredible time-lapse.



Tonight, a glowing spiral appeared in the sky over the UK and Europe, likely caused by frozen fuel released from a SpaceX rocket’s second stage after launch. The pattern was visible for several minutes before fading.pic.twitter.com/jL7CXKmXCl — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) March 24, 2025

A GLOWING SPIRAL in the sky over Britain is believed to have been caused by a SpaceX rocket launch in the US.

The blue and white spiral was spotted by people all over Britain yesterday evening.

It is likely to have been caused by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch yesterday, according to the UK’s Met Office, after exhaust plume appears to have frozen and spun through the sky.

Did you spot a large glowing spiral in the night sky?



On #BBCBreakfast Jon, Sally & Matt discussed caused ithttps://t.co/v2ShMZ29RU pic.twitter.com/cz2cNAnNQs — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 25, 2025

Light from the sun reflected off the frozen fuel which made it visible from the ground. Photographs of the swirl have been posted from areas in England, Wales and other parts of Europe.

SpaceX has said that the rocket launch was carried out on behalf of the American reconnaissance agency, which the Kennedy Space Centre has said is a classified mission.

