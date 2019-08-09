This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 9 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK will 'safeguard' security in Ireland in event of no-deal Brexit, says Michael Gove

Michael Gove was speaking during a visit to Northern Ireland today.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 9 Aug 2019, 9:24 PM
9 minutes ago 922 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4760108
Michael Gove is in charge of no-deal Brexit planning.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images
Michael Gove is in charge of no-deal Brexit planning.
Michael Gove is in charge of no-deal Brexit planning.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

MICHAEL GOVE HAS said that the UK government will work to “safeguard” security on the island of Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit. 

Gove, who has been charged by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with no-deal planning, visited Middletown and Warrenpoint, as well as the border, during a visit to Northern Ireland today. 

Speaking to reporters at Warrenpoint Port, he said in the event of a no-deal Brexit “we will make sure that we safeguard the security of people on the island of Ireland, but also make sure that trade continues to flow as freely as possible”. 

Fears have grown since Johnson’s election as Tory leader that the UK is set to crash out of the EU on 31 October. 

Gove said that his visit was part of ensuring that “commerce can flow, that investment can be secure for the future and that jobs and prosperity can be safeguarded” if the UK does leave without a deal. 

Tensions between Ireland and the UK have grown in recent weeks as both the EU and the British government refuse to compromise on the Irish backstop, which has provoked major opposition from Brexiteers. 

Gove said he thought that UK and Ireland had “very good” bilateral relations. 

Northern Ireland is set to be worst affected by Brexit, whether the UK secures a deal or not. 

Related Reads

05.08.19 How no-deal Brexit makes direct rule nearly inevitable in Northern Ireland
02.08.19 Cast-iron and vital, or an anti-democratic bureaucracy: what is the Irish backstop?

Last month, Johnson visit the region as part of a UK-wide tour to mark the first days of his premiership. 

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also visited Northern Ireland and said that a no-deal Brexit is not an “unavoidable” prospect. 

The Guardian reported today that Boris Johnson’s chief of staff had cancelled all leave for government advisers until 31 October, with the Johnson also writing to all members of the civil service emphasising that the government’s main focus should be on preparations for a no-deal Brexit. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie