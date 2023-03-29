Government tables confidence motion as Opposition turn up heat over ending eviction ban

THE GOVERNMENT ARE due to face a confidence motion this morning following their decision to end the eviction ban.

The motion was tabled by the Government after Labour sought to table a no-confidence motion and will be debated at 9.12am this morning.

It is expected that the Government will win the motion with the support of independent TDs.

Earlier this month, Cabinet decided to end the eviction ban from 31 March as was initially planned, despite some initial speculation that it might be extended.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Varadkar said that if the motion of confidence in the Government fails, there would be an election scheduled for late April.

“If the motion of confidence fails tomorrow morning and if the Opposition is successful, the Dáil will be dissolved tomorrow evening,” Varadkar said.

“There will be an election some time in April. The Dáil will not meet again until some time in May and the eviction ban will have long lapsed since then. That is a simple fact.”

He had previously refuted the impact that ending the eviction ban would have on homelessness levels, telling reporters that notices to quit are not the sole reason people end up homeless.

“It’s not simply people who’ve had a notice to quit served on them. If you look at the last couple of months, when the number of people in emergency accommodation has increased every month and there was an eviction ban in place, what were the reasons?” he said.

“It was family breakdown, it was all sorts of different other issues as to why people look for emergency accommodation – increasing numbers of families and people from overseas as well seeking emergency accommodation.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik, who had tabled the no-confidence motion, urged the Government to U-turn on the ending of the ban.

“Even at this 11th hour, it’s not too late for Government to do the right thing and extend the eviction ban,” Bacik said.

Holly Cairns, leader of the Social Democrats, told reporters yesterday that her party would be voting no-confidence in the Government today.

“It’s safe to say, in relation to housing in particular, Fine Gael Governments have not only lost their credibility on housing, they have also lost all trust of the people.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett also confirmed that the party would be voting against the confidence motion, while the Rural Independent Group are also set to do the same.

“The housing crisis in Ireland has reached a critical point. Homelessness is on the rise, with families and individuals forced to live in unsuitable accommodations or on the streets,” Independent TD Michael Collins said.

“In the face of this mounting crisis, we believe that the government’s inaction is simply unacceptable. Accordingly, we are urging our colleagues in the Dail to take decisive action to hold the government accountable for its failures.”

Yesterday evening, Sinn Féin tabled legislation to attempt to extend the eviction ban until 31 January 2024.

The bill, which used the same wording as the Government’s eviction ban, was brought forward by Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin.

Speaking yesterday, Ó Broin had appealed to Independent TDs to vote to extend the ban, despite a previous motion on the matter failing last week.

“The reason why we tabled the bill today is because we wanted to give every member of the old era and a very simple opportunity to state clearly and categorically through a vote of legislation as to whether they were in favour of extending this crucial protection for renters, or whether they were going to vote to increase homelessness,” Ó Broin told the Dáil.

The previous motion was defeated by 83 votes to 68 votes.

However, Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan opted to vote against the Government and has since been suspended from the parliamentary party for the next 15 months.