THE REGIONAL INDEPENDENT group, which is set to make up the third pillar in the next government, are sitting down with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for their first formal negotiations since the general election.

The talks got underway this lunchtime with the group saying in a statement that its TDs want to focus on a national, solution-driven, comprehensive policy-platform, in the government formation negotiations.

The group is made up of: Sean Canney; Marian Harkin; Barry Heneghan; Noel Grealish; Michael Lowry; Kevin (Boxer) Moran and Gillian Toole.

The group’s statement went on to state that the primary focus of the group is to commence the negotiation process to form a stable government, stating that they will “negotiate and act as a cohesive group”.

The position document for the group is believed to highlight housing and disabilities as key issues.

While the group has ideas of national policy, it is widely expected that individual TDs will have a wish list for what they want delivered for their own constituency, which is where stumbling blocks might begin to appear in the talks.

Some sources state that a “few strops” are expected to be thrown by some Independents so as to show they “fought the good fight” to their constituents before entering into government with the larger parties.

Despite some mutterings that the group might seek a senior ministry, there is a strong view in both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael that an Independent TD will not get a senior seat at the Cabinet table.

Yesterday, Martin confirmed that Lowry will not get a ministry, but said a number of other Independents are likely to hold a ministerial position, but he wouldn’t go into detail as to what level that position would be.

Sources have told The Journal that Verona Murphy getting the Ceann Comhairle position put the matter of Independents claiming higher office to bed, with the expectation now that a couple of junior ministry positions and perhaps a super junior ministry will be up for grabs.

Martin has also spoken this week about talks he has held with Michael and Danny Healy-Rae stating that they could be credible partners in government.

The programme for government, once agreed, will have to go to both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael party members for approval.

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party is set to meet at midday next Wednesday to discuss the programme for government, while Fine Gael has announced it is hold a number of regional events whereby party members can raise questions and vote on the document.