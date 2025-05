IRELAND’S PLACE IN the world is the subject of a government summit taking place in Dublin today, with speakers ranging from Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister to a Republic of Ireland football coach.

The government is developing a new strategy dubbed Global Ireland 2040 to guide how Ireland engages internationally and deals with global challenges. It replaces a previous version of the strategy that was introduced in 2018 and covered up until 2025.

The Global Ireland Summit at Dublin Castle today will hear from speakers that include the head of the International Energy Agency, the US co-chair of the ad-hoc committee to protect the Good Friday Agreement, the CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland and the president of the GAA.

Andrii Sybiha, the minister for foreign affairs of Ukraine, will address the summit by video link, while assistant head football coach John O’Shea will take part in a panel on “sports diplomacy”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to give a keynote address.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Taoiseach said that “in a rapidly changing and challenging global environment it is an important moment to discuss Ireland’s place in the world”.

Tánaiste Simon Harris, who is also speaking a the summit, said that the Global Ireland 2025 Strategy “ensured Ireland is more adaptable to change, more able to advance our values and interests, and more responsive to the needs of our citizens abroad, in what is a dynamic international environment”.

He said the Global Ireland 2040 strategy “will provide an overarching framework to Ireland’s international engagement over the next 15 years”.

“The Global Ireland Summit is an opportune moment to think with ambition about how we further enhance Ireland’s place in the world, how we maximise our global footprint to promote our interests and values, and how we strengthen vital relationships with our partners worldwide.

“Turbulence in international trade also means we need to urgently consider opportunities to diversify into new markets.”