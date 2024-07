THE GOVERNMENT IS set to adopt a new autism strategy later today, as well as “significantly increase” the number of college places for therapies such as speech and language therapy.

The Autism Innovation Strategy which will be approved today aims to “improve understanding and accommodation of autism within society and across the public system”.

The strategy also aims to “address gaps in existing services and supports for autistic people”.

This includes ensuring staff in libraries and cultural spaces have appropriate training on supporting autistic people and that there are supports for autistic people seeking to take part in further and higher education.

A sensory room will also be developed in each Intreo office.

The strategy also pledged to implement better therapy supports for autistic children and to support them in moving from early learning and childcare settings to primary school.

A Government spokesperson said these measures will assist autistic people in having “equity of opportunity to participate in cultural, social and economic life and lead meaningful and fulfilled lives as valued members of the community”.

The Taoiseach, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte will publish and launch the strategy in a number of weeks.

The Government spokesperson said this is among of “series of measures to improve disability services”.

The spokesperson noted that Simon Harris established a new Cabinet committee on disability when elected Taoiseach, and in addition to implementing the new autism strategy, the Government will announce a “significant increase” in the number of people trained in therapies.

Higher Education Minister Patrick O’Donovan will confirm 160 college places in key healthcare areas, with increases for physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy in Higher Education Institutes over the next two academic years.

O’Donovan is also pursuing a further expansion for college places in radiation therapy.

Meanwhile, Ministers are also expected to sign off on taking another step towards ratifying the Optional Protocol to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

This UN convention seeks to “promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all disabled persons”.

The Irish Government signed the Convention in 2007 but has not yet ratified it.

States that ratify it agree “to consider complaints from individuals or groups who claim their rights under the Convention have been violated”.