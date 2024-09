NEARLY SIX HUNDRED new homes will be unveiled in Shankill, Dublin today, in the first batch of houses built by this government on State-owned land.

Prices for the affordable purchase homes will start at €334,600 while rents for the cost rental apartments will start at €1250.

The new development, delivered by the Land Development Agency (LDA) and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, is the largest public housing project in years.

It is also the first of a pipeline of around 20 housing projects to be completed by the Council on state-owned land.

The government said this project was “ahead of time and on budget”.

Taoiseach Simon Harris and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will today officially launch the first of the new homes at Shanganagh Castle Estate in Shankill.

The estate consists of 597 houses and apartments, to be launched in phases.

Phase one includes 51 affordable purchase houses, 195 cost rental apartments and 35 social apartments.

The 51 affordable purchase houses include 21 two-bed and 30 three-bed homes.

The 195 cost rental apartments include 19 studios, 40 one-beds, 107 two-beds and 29 three-bed apartments.

The social homes include 18 one-bed, eight two-bed, seven three-bed and two four-bed houses.

The remaining 316 homes, all of which are apartments, will be made available in two subsequent phases in 2025.

Housing is “the number one priority” for government, says the Taoiseach.

The first batch of homes were completed in just under two years.

Minister O’Brien said: “To see what has been achieved in such as relatively short space of time is incredible.”

Jim O’Leary, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said: “This is a great day for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and for the Shanganagh and Shankill areas.

“This is a high-quality estate that will soon to be home to well-served new community. Residents will enjoy a super quality of life with excellent facilities and amenities nearby including Shanganagh Park, Shankill and Bray villages, a planned new Dart station, beautiful beaches stunning coastline and wonderful countryside.”

Eligible buyers can apply to purchase the 51 houses on Wednesday, 9 October, while the application portal for the 195 cost rental apartments will open “later this year”.