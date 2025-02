THE GOVERNMENT’S DOMESTIC, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Agency has launched a new campaign which focuses on the “importance of victims and survivors telling their story”.

‘Hardest Stories’ is the first national awareness-raising campaign by Cuan, the statutory agency dedicated to tackling and reducing domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV).

‘Cuan’ is an Irish word meaning a safe haven, harbour or place of shelter.

The creation of the agency last year was a commitment in the ‘Zero Tolerance’ national strategy on DSGBV, which was published in June 2022.

Cuan’s agency’s work includes overseeing the delivery of support services, including helplines and the running of refuge accommodation.

It will also play a leading role in raising awareness about DSGBV in an effort to reduce it and Hardest Stories is the first of these campaigns.

The campaign has the tagline of “The stories that are hardest to tell need to be told”.

Below is one of the TV ads that will feature as part of the campaign.

It features “Emer”, who is a fictional character developed for the campaign to represent a victim and survivor of domestic violence.

While Emer’s story is a work of fiction, Cuan notes that there are thousands of women in Ireland who have a similar story of domestic violence.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said the campaign aims to “shine a light on particular stories of violence and to empower people to tell their own story”.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan remarked that both domestic violence and sexual violence are crimes that have traditionally been under-reported and that awareness campaigns such as these seek to increase reporting.

“Every survivor’s story is important,” said O’Callaghan, “and this campaign is about empowering people to tell their story, to make that often difficult first step towards help.”

“I think the hard stories told in this awareness campaign will focus the minds of all of us who work in this area on the importance of listening, learning, and responding to the experiences of those who have suffered, and I am determined to do that,” said O’Callaghan.

The campaign is centered on two television adverts, both of which provide a snapshot into what the survivor remembers of the abuse they suffered, how they felt, and how they continue to feel.

The campaign will feature stories from men, women, and the LGBT+ community.

It will run across TV, national and local radio, in press, digital and social media, in cinemas and on billboards and digital screens from tomorrow.

Below is the second TV advert that will run as part of the national campaign, this time from “Orla”, who is also a fictional character developed for campaign to represent a victim of sexual violence.

A spokesperson said the stories of harassment, abuse, rape, and violence are difficult to tell – and to hear – but that the campaign will encourage and empower people to come forward.

The campaign also calls on the public to take an active role in tackling DSGBV and provides information on how to support someone who is a victim or survivor and what signs to look out for.

Dr. Stephanie O’Keeffe, CEO of Cuan, said that “centering the experience of victims and survivors of DSGBV” is vital and that this is why the agency’s first public awareness campaign “brings this experience centre-stage”.

“With this campaign we hope to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence within our society, encourage victims and survivors not to suffer in silence and to recognise that by telling their story they can reclaim their power,” said O’Keeffe.

The ‘Hardest Stories’ campaign website can be found at www.gov.ie/stories.