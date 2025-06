DUBLIN’S HISTORIC General Post Office (GPO) is set to become a mixed-use development under plans being brought to Cabinet today by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Martin will seek sign-off from his Government colleagues to revamp the iconic building as a flagship project, with cultural, retail and office elements.

The revamp will form part of a wider roadmap to revitalise Dublin City and to bring last year’s Dublin City Taskforce recommendations to life.

The redevelopment of the building that housed the 1916 Rising has long been speculated on, with the Dublin City Taskforce last year recommending that it be used as a “major public building” with a greater public importance.

Despite a number of proposals being made to the task force, including a suggestion that it become home to the public broadcaster RTÉ, it did not make a determination on the redevelopment.

The roadmap being brought to Cabinet today by the Taoiseach will set out a 10 year plan for government to act on to improve Dublin.

As part of this, the Taoiseach is proposing that a Designated Activity Company be set up to regenerate parts of the city, similar to the approach taken in the 1990s when Temple Bar was redeveloped.

The vehicle would allow the local authority to harness private investment and is expected to be set up by the end of the year.

While that is being set up, a Project Management Office will be established by the council to begin the work urgently.

Further details are expected to be announced by the government tomorrow.