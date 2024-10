THE NEW DUBLIN city centre taskforce has recommended that the GPO be redeveloped “as a major public building”, which could see it become a world class museum or the new home for RTÉ.

The recommendation is contained in a report compiled by the taskforce, which includes ten major initiatives to revive the city centre.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will bring a memo to Cabinet today to approve the report and to establish an interdepartmental implementation group to enforce its recommendations.

The taskforce, which Harris convened earlier this year to recommend ways to improve the city, was led by David McRedmond.

It’s understood the report, which was presented to Harris last month, will outline how a “step change” is required in how the area is developed, with a recommendation that regeneration of the area should be managed as a special programme.

It also makes significant recommendations on the revitalisation of O’Connell Street with a particular focus on the iconic GPO building.

It is recommended that the GPO be redeveloped as a “major public building”. A number of proposals were made to the taskforce for its use, including a world class museum, a leading government department, or the relocation of the national broadcaster.

The taskforce did not make a determination on the redevelopment. A decision on future use will be made by the end of March next year.

Earlier this year, the Taoiseach said the historic O’Connell street building is “wasted” in terms of reaching its full potential and could be used to attract families to the capital’s main thoroughfare.

Other areas covered in the taskforce’s report include housing, policing, waste and culture. The report will be published next week.

It is expected the Government will establish the interdepartmental group with a timeline to report back to Government before the end of the year with recommendations. The group will be overseen by the Department of Taoiseach.

The group will also be responsible for assessing the multiannual cost and policy implications of the recommendations at a local and national level.

Deputy Garda commissioner

Separately, it’s understood Justice Minister Helen McEntee will today ask Government to appoint a new deputy commissioner of An Garda Síochána.

The position, the second most senior in the force, has been vacant since last March following the retirement of Ann Marie McMahon.

An open competition to fill the role was conducted by the Public Appointments Service. But the deadline had to be extended due to a lack of applicants.

It was reported last year that McMahon postponed her retirement because of a lack of interest from senior gardaí in replacing her. It was claimed that low morale within the gardaí is one of the reasons for a lack of interest in the top job.

Since then, it’s understood there was a number of applicants for the position and a “strong competition” for the role.

Free HRT

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will seek Cabinet approval for legislation to allow free HRT for women experiencing symptoms of menopause from January.

Donnelly announced plans for a publicly funded scheme for HRT in Budget 2025 and allocated €20 million for the measure.

HRT is free for holders of medical cards, but otherwise can cost in the region of €30 to €70 a month.

Under the scheme, HRT products will be free for all women who have a prescription from their doctor from January.

However, women will still have to pay for their GP visit and dispensing fee to the pharmacist.

It’s understood Donnelly intends to commence free HRT products from January 2025 and underpin the scheme in legislation. If legislation is not passed before then, free HRT can still be provided for on an administrative basis, until the legislation is passed.

It is intended to pass the legislation through a Committee Stage Amendment to

the annual Health Insurance Bill, which is expected to pass the Oireachtas in the coming weeks.

If Cabinet approves the legislation today, the State’s legal advisers will draft the necessary amendment to allow for the free HRT scheme to be enacted in legislation.

The measure is part of the continuing investment in women’s healthcare with a €35 million package announced in Budget 2025.

Sports Action Plan

Minister Catherine Martin is also expected to bring the Sports Action Plan (2024-2027) to Cabinet today.

The plan outlines 47 key actions to improve participation levels, investment, inclusion and sustainability among areas in sport.

This includes proposals to formalise State funding consequences (50% cut) for failure to achieve 40% gender balance on boards of sporting bodies.

Other actions proposed include research on introducing design changes in sports facilities to meet the needs of women and girls in sport, as well as assessing the need for guidance on the role of school uniforms in enabling student engagement with physical activity during a school day.

Further actions in the plan include developing volunteering in sports sector, appointing a disability lead in Sport Ireland and reviewing disability sport funding.

It’s understood Martin’s memo will say that the actions within the new plan are designed “to continue to push Ireland in the right direction” towards a target of getting 60% of people regularly participating in sport.

Rates of participation among those with a disability are currently lower overall while social participation in sport, including volunteering and event attendance, also still poses challenges for some sports and communities countrywide.

The action plan outlines the need for sporting organisations to develop sustainability plans to reduce their carbon footprint, and also contains a focus on developing the link between sport and educational settings overall.