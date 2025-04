DREW HARRIS HAS been accused of leaving a “legacy of fear and distrust” among gardaí after his almost seven-year stint in the Garda Commissioner job, according to an officers’ body.

The Garda Representatives Association (GRA) further accused of Commissioner Drew Harris of dismantling community policing thanks to reforms pushed through during his term overseeing the force.

The GRA kicked off its annual conference this week in Killarney, Co Kerry. At the outset it has outlined a belief that the role of a frontline garda has been diminished and degraded, with this year’s conference carrying the theme ‘It Was a Job Worth Doing’.

At the core of its criticism was the Operating Policing Model which was introduced in 2019. This has seen a restructuring at regional and divisional levels, with the ambition having been to improve community policing according to the needs of each local community.

But GRA General Secretary Ronan Slevin said that Harris has implemented a model of policing that “isn’t working”, claiming that it has “single handedly removed community policing” from Ireland.

The GRA, which represents over 11,000 officers, said that this was because Harris had has tried to implement a “failed” UK model.

“If you were to analyze the commissioner’s term, I suppose you’d have to say that he’s implemented an operation policing model that isn’t working. He has removed community policing from Ireland, which was the envy of Europe. The system we had, that’s completely gone,” Slevin told reporters.

“He’s had the biggest budget available to him over his career, over his term of office, yet we still have serious issues in relation to recruitment and retention within the force.

“I believe that the numbers we currently have are the same that were in the force when the Commissioner took up his role, even though the population has increased exponentially.”

Ronan Slevin at today's GRA conference CONOR Ó MEARÁIN CONOR Ó MEARÁIN

There is also much anger towards Harris because of a “severe” discipline and suspension policy, Slevin said, further claiming this has hampered members when using force while policing.

He added that the number of gardaí currently serving is roughly the same as when Harris took up his role, despite promises to increase the number of officers.

Deputy GRA General Secretary James Morrisroe said that community policing is about “frontline police knowing their communities while being visible and engaged in those communities”, which he said allows these gardaí to develop respectful partnerships to solve problems and achieve community safety.

“That is not happening,” Morrisroe said, “It’s plain to see. And I think members of the public tell us on a daily basis, it’s not happening.”

Quoting the Commission on the Future of Policing, the 2021 report outlining recommendations for the organisation, Morrisroe said that it noted that “the culture should be one of a team of professionals working together, not a hierarchy where foot soldiers await instructions from above”.

Morrisroe added that the report said that communication should be “personal interaction” and not written documents.

“We see that every single day in an Garda Síochána, where documents are posted on our portal and we’re supposed to read them and train up on them. And that is not what the Commission of the Future of Policing recommended,” Morrisroe said.

“Employees should have the tools, training, uniform, vehicles and equipment needed to do their jobs. Well, we don’t, so that’s a failure.”

This was the latest edition of the conference where the Garda Commissioner was not invited.

Two years ago, the membership of the association voted overwhelmingly that they had no confidence in Harris and therefore did not invite him to attend.

This has seen the new Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan also not attend the annual gathering.

Contacted for comment, a Garda spokesperson said on behalf of the commissioner that he was happy to work with the GRA and gardaí on the issues raised.

“As he has done in the past, Commissioner Harris would have been more than happy to attend the GRA conference and engage with GRA delegates on important matters for all Gardaí at the GRA conference, as well as recognise the great work done by Gardaí every day in keeping people safe,” the spokesperson said.

“However, the GRA Central Executive Committee has not invited the Garda Commissioner to address and discuss such matters directly with Gardaí at the GRA’s Conference.

“An Garda Síochána continues to meet with all Garda Associations, collectively, and separately on a wide range of issues.”