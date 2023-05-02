GRA welcomes Policing Authority's 'considerable' concerns over Garda disciplinary process

THE GARDA REPRESENTATIVE Association has welcomed the “considerable concerns” outlined in a new report by the Policing Authority in relation to An Garda Síochána’s disciplinary process.

There were 110 gardaí suspended from the force as of July 2022, according to figures published by Minister Helen McEntee at the time.

The Policing Authority raised concerns over disciplinary processes within An Garda Síochána in its Assessment of Policing 2022 report published last weekend.

In the report, the Policing Authority said it has “considerable concerns as to the nature of the wider disciplinary processes” within the force.

It said this includes “the potentially inappropriate use of discipline as a proxy for performance management” and the “suitability of the existing structures and processes to allow for the effective and appropriate issuing of sanctions on members and staff found to be in breach of regulations”.

“It is recognised that new disciplinary regulations are progressing with the Department of Justice that will offer improvements, but while awaited there are also matters that can be progressed in respect of these concerns,” the Policing Authority said in its report.

GRA president Brendan O’Connor said the authority is “very pleased to see the Policing Authority express concerns about the current processes and potentially inappropriate use of disciplinary”.

“This is something our association has drawn attention to for many years,” O’Connor said.

“It has always been our contention that members of An Garda Síochána must adhere to the very highest standards to protect themselves, their colleagues and the public. But we also believe in due process and fair investigation,” he said.

O’Connor said the GRA welcomes “any examination into indefensible delays in investigations which have resulted in suspensions which are currently at an all time high”.

He said the GRA raised the issue at its annual conference last week with Justice Minister Simon Harris, adding they believe they have given the Garda Commissioner “ample opportunity” to engage with them.

“However, having made a submission to a review of the Suspensions Policy of An Garda Síochána 15 months ago, they have agreed to just one meeting with representative associations in that time,” he said.

“We look forward to an independent analysis of procedures that we believe are fundamentally unfair and are being applied in a manner that contradicts due process, that lacks proportion, transparency and in some circumstances, even the integrity of the process.”