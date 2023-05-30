Advertisement

Sasko Lazsrov/RollingNews.ie Graham Knuttel in February 2022
Irish artist Graham Knuttel dies
5 minutes ago

IRISH ARTIST GRAHAM Knuttel has died. 

His death was confirmed this morning in a post on the artist’s Facebook page. 

Knuttel passed away on Saturday, surrounded by family. 

“You will know that he engaged in life as he engaged in his art – that is to say, boldly and without reserve,” the post said. 

“He greatly valued the cut and thrust of debate and the vivid colours that satire and dark humour deliver,” it said. 

“We know that he is grateful to you all for having made the connection.” 

