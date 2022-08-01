Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 1 August 2022
Advertisement

First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port of Odesa

It is due to arrive in Lebanon.

By Aoife Barry Monday 1 Aug 2022, 9:02 AM
33 minutes ago 2,077 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5830513
Image: Oleksandr Kubrakov/Twitter
Image: Oleksandr Kubrakov/Twitter

A CARGO SHIP carrying Ukrainian grain has left the port of Odesa today. 

The departure was the first since the Russian invasion on 24 February. 

The ship was able to leave due to the work of partner countries of Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine said.

The agreement allowing the ship – the Razoni, flying the flag of Sierra Leone – to leave was signed in Istanbul.

The US Embassy in Kyiv said that the agreement will “feed people around the world with millions of tons of trapped grain”.

The move had been flagged yesterday by a spokesperson for the Turkish presidency, who said that the ships had been loaded but “good logistical coordination” was needed at that point. 

It is hoped that the deal to lift the blockade on Ukrainian grain exports will help ease global food prices, which have soared following the invasion.

The Marine Traffic website shows the ship is currently off the Odesa coast.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie