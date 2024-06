NOMINATIONS FOR THE Green Party leadership contest are due to open this morning at 9am and will close on Monday.

Under Green Party rules, a candidate must receive 50 nominations before they can challenge for the leadership. The candidates will be announced Tuesday morning.

As things stand, there are just two potential candidates vying for the top spot.

Children and Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Junior Minister and Senator Pippa Hackett both announced their bids to replace outgoing party leader Eamon Ryan yesterday.

Both have received the backing of high-profile TDs and Green Party figures.

Hackett is a mixed organic farmer living in Offaly. She is seen as a candidate to wider the Greens appeal in rural Ireland and help the party move away from the perception that is only concerned about urban voters.

O’Gorman is a longtime Green Party member, the chair of the party, and one of its most high-profile TDs.

Announcing his candidacy yesterday, he said his beliefs were that the country needed a “strong Green Party” to ensure the environment stayed at the forefront of political discussion, and that the party also needed to focus on addressing all of Irish society’s most pressing issues.

Any fully paid up member of the Green Party is eligible to vote in the contest, the results are due to be announced on 8 July.