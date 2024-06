CANDIDATES TO BE the next leader of the Green Party are expected to start announcing their intentions to run for the top spot today.

Eamon Ryan announced he was stepping down as leader of the Green Party after 13 years yesterday. He will also not be seeking reelection as a TD.

Ryan’s move prompted much speculation of who might take his place. The likely frontrunner, deputy leader Catherine Martin, also announced yesterday that she would not be putting her name forward for the job.

This blows the contest wide open, and it is expected prospective candidates will start to declare today, after keeping quiet yesterday to give Ryan his day.

Unlike other parties (like Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, for example), anyone who is a paid up member of the Greens can be elected leader, all members of the party can vote, and their votes get equal share.

This means, in theory at least, that the next party leader doesn’t have to be a minister or a TD, but in practice it his highly likely that they will be. It is more likely again that one of the party’s sitting ministers or junior ministers could be the main runners.

The Green Party constitution states that if a party leaders resigns, an election will be called by the Executive Committee, and the result will be announced when the ballot is completed.

As things stand, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman is one of the high profile TDs whose name is in the mix.

Pippa Hackett, the Green Party Senator, who also serves as Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity in the Department of Agriculture, has also been mentioned today, with some believing she might be tempted to contest the leadership so as to boost her profile ahead of the next general election.

There have been also been reports this morning, that Joe O’Brien, Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, may also be thinking of running.