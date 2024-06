EAMON RYAN IS expected to step down as leader of the Green Party today.

Ryan, who is also the Climate, Environment, Communications and Transport Minister, is due to make an announcement at 12.30pm after today’s Cabinet meeting.

He has spoken to the Government leaders about his decision and has also informed members of his parliamentary party.

The Green Party lost half their council seats and both of their MEPs in the recent local and European elections.

More from my colleague Lauren Boland: From a high to a low – just yesterday, Eamon Ryan was in Luxembourg for an important meeting of EU environment ministers, where the Nature Restoration Law was finally approved. Ryan and Green Party colleague Malcolm Noonan were part of a big push to try to get reluctant countries to back the law, and Ryan, on his social media and in media statements, emphasised that work put in by Ireland to get the law over the line. We’ll need to learn more about the timeline of his decision to step down to know whether his cards were already dealt yesterday and he was enjoying a moment of victory before the end, or if it was a last-chance effort to show his party why they should keep him on top. Our Political Editor Christina Finn is hearing rumblings that Roderic O’Gorman is one of the frontrunners to succeed Ryan. An election will be needed either way, so members of the party can have their say. Here is what happens when a leader steps down, according to the Green Party’s constitution: “In the case of the Party Leader resigning without completing a term, an election shall be called by the Executive Committee and the result be announced when the ballot is completed; the term thus started shall last until after the next general election in the Republic of Ireland, when a leadership election must again take place after polling day and no later than six months after the subsequent election of a Taoiseach.” My colleague Cormac Fitzgerald has summarised the last Green Party leadership race: It’s just over four years since Eamon Ryan was challenged for the leadership by deputy leader Catherine Martin. Back in June 2020, despite a strong showing for the party in that general election, Martin decided to challenge Ryan for the top spot, after a faction of TDs and Green Party councillors encouraged her to do so. All Green Party members are entitled to vote, and their vote is given equal weight, no matter if they are a member of the parliamentary party, a councillor or a regular paid up member. Ryan won by just 48 votes, receiving 994 votes against Martin’s 946. There was a 66.7% turnout among party members for the vote. You can read more about the Nature Restoration Law in this explainer from our climate change reporter Lauren Boland. Habitats and ecosystems will be revitalised and protected under the law, which was originally proposed two years ago. Most of the legislation that passes through the EU rarely becomes a topic of public conversation, but this law proved controversial and emerged as a topic of debate in many member states including Ireland. The Greens did have one recent victory with the passing of the Nature Restoration Law in Europe. European environment ministers signed off on the law yesterday, finally green-lighting the hard-fought for legislation to protect and restore degraded ecosystems. The law seeks to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030 and all ecosystems by 2050, with measures to restore urban, forest, agricultural and marine ecosystems. Eamon Ryan says that the approval of the Nature Restoration Law at an EU Environment Council meeting this morning marks an important, future-looking day



He also says the vote result received "one of the longest applauses" he's seen at these meetings



(Vid by @EUCouncilPress) https://t.co/8s25dAuwTD pic.twitter.com/E6kgc8cKrA — Lauren Boland (@laurenanna_1) June 17, 2024 Ryan, who represented Ireland at the meeting in Luxembourg, yesterday welcomed the “historic decision”. He told other ministers there is “no food security in a world where nature is destroyed”. “The compromise that has been reached more than anything else was attentive to the concerns of our farming community, which are valid. This is a voluntary law in the sense of the measures we may have to take will not be forced or imposed on any farmer or forester,” Ryan said. The Green Party lost half their council seats and both of their MEPs – Grace O’Sullivan and Ciarán Cuffe – in the recent local and European elections. It is understood that Ryan has spoken to the Government leaders about his decision and has also informed members of his parliamentary party. Hi, it’s Órla Ryan here. Some breaking news this morning: Eamon Ryan is expected to step down as leader of the Green Party. Ryan, who is also the Climate, Environment, Communications and Transport Minister, is due to make an announcement at 12.30pm after today’s Cabinet meeting. We’ll keep you up to date with all the latest developments.

