DESPITE THIS BEING a St Patrick’s Day like no other, hundred of landmarks and sites around the world have been illuminated in green this year.

As part of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative to mark St Patrick’s Day, a host of buildings, ranging from museums and towers to statues and bridges, turned a shade of green to celebrate Ireland’s national day.

The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London Source: (David Parry/PA)

The York Walls Source: (Danny Lawson/PA)

Wollaton Hall in Nottingham Source: (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Nelson’s Column, Trafalgar Square in London Source: (David Parry/PA)

Corrigan’s in Mayfair, London Source: (David Parry/PA)

Clifford’s Tower in York Source: (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Caird Hall in Dundee Source: (Sandy Young/PA)

Caerphilly Castle in South Wales Source: (Alistair Heap/PA)

The London Eye Source: (David Parry/PA)

Happy St Patrick’s Day from everyone at TheJournal.ie.