THE GREEN PARTY has suffered massive election losses nationwide, as party leader Roderic O’Gorman remains in a close battle for what could be the party’s only seat.

The party, who picked up 12 seats after a swell of support in the 2020 election, are now facing virtual wipeout in the general election, O’Gorman admitting it was entering a period of “rebuild”.

Speaking to reporters, O’Gorman said he has “no regrets” about going into a three-party government in 2020, but said the two main coalition partners did them “no favours”.

O’Gorman, the outgoing Minister for Children and Equality, was pushed to sixth position after the ninth count in the five-seat Dublin West constituency, and he will rely on transfers to push him to fifth.

The electorate has since removed any prospect of the party re-entering government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, who are poised to take the lion’s shares of seats in the 34th Dáil.

Outgoing Green Party Minister Catherine Martin faces an uphill battle to retain her seat in Dublin Rathdown, currently in sixth place after the seventh count in the four-seat constituency.

Martin, who was Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media since June 2020 blamed the drop in support for Greens on the “old story of the junior coalition partner getting punished”.

Similar results were seen in from outgoing Green Ministers in Dún Laoghaire and Carlow-Kilkenny, where neither Ossian Smyth or Malcolm Noonan look set to retain their seats.

Speaking to RTÉ, former party leader Éamon Ryan said transfers from Social Democrats and Labour candidates would be crucial in Roderic O’Gorman’s race, adding that getting O’Gorman back to the Dáil would be a “huge step for rebuilding the party post-election”.

O’Gorman said Green candidates were getting “very few transfers” from either Fianna Fail or Fine Gael as counts continue today.

“I don’t think they did us any favours but I wasn’t expecting them to do us favours,” he said at the count centre in Phibblestown.

“We have a very distinct political philosophy from Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, it is harder to see the difference between those two parties, and I think if they go into government again, which looks likely, the difference is more and more difficult to see”.

O’Gorman added that the Greens were “very different from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael when they went into government together in 2020.

“We took the risk of going in with them, we were able to deliver, but there are political consequences for taking the risk and we suffered them over this weekend,” O’Gorman said.