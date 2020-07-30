Funding for greenways across 20 counties announced, here's where they could be

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced funding of €4.5 million for 26 new and existing greenway cycling projects across the country.

The funding covers design and feasibility studies for both new greenways and the potential extension of others, with over 20 counties covered as part of the pledge.

The largest single allocation is €750,000 for the Boyne Greenway in Meath, with capital to support the examination of different route options and plan for a 26.5 km section from Oldbridge Estate to Navan.

A total of €500,000 is also pledged for 75 km section from Sligo town to Blacklion in Cavan. Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said this route is “particularly important” as part of a commitment to cross-border initiatives.

“These greenways will encourage tourism in the future, and will also provide a safe, segregated space for people walking and cycling,” the minister said.

Here are the details of the greenway funding plans:

