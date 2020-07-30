This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 July, 2020
Funding for greenways across 20 counties announced, here's where they could be

The funding covers route options and feasibility studies.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 5:23 PM
1 hour ago 16,342 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5164123
The pledge covers funding for a range of route options.
Image: Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport
The pledge covers funding for a range of route options.
The pledge covers funding for a range of route options.
Image: Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced funding of €4.5 million for 26 new and existing greenway cycling projects across the country. 

The funding covers design and feasibility studies for both new greenways and the potential extension of others, with over 20 counties covered as part of the pledge. 

The largest single allocation is €750,000 for the Boyne Greenway in Meath, with capital to support the examination of different route options and plan for a 26.5 km section from Oldbridge Estate to Navan.

A total of €500,000 is also pledged for 75 km section from Sligo town to Blacklion in Cavan. Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said this route is “particularly important” as part of a commitment to cross-border initiatives. 

“These greenways will encourage tourism in the future, and will also provide a safe, segregated space for people walking and cycling,” the minister said. 

Here are the details of the greenway funding plans: 

(Click to view larger image)

PastedImage-54480

PastedImage-72925

