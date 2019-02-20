Gsoc opens investigation into death of Regency Hotel investigator Colm Fox

GSOC HAS ANNOUNCED it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Detective Superintendent Colm Fox.

Superintendent Fox was found dead in his office at Ballymun Garda Station in February of last year. He was a lead investigator into the Regency Hotel investigation.

Patrick Hutch today walked free from the CCJ following the trial’s collapse.

The garda ombudsman will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the lead up to Fox’s death.

A statement reads: “Gsoc has moved from an examination under section 91 of the 2005 Act to an investigation into the circumstances giving rise to the death of the late Det Supt Fox.

It also called for help from other agencies to assist it with its investigation.

It added: “The ability to conduct a proper oversight investigation of these events will be dependent on the cooperation given to Gsoc by the gardaí and other agencies.

“Given the limited resources of Gsoc, considerable cooperation from all parties involved will be required for an effective investigation to take place.”

“Gsoc is conscious that behind the events which have given rise to this investigation families and friends continue to mourn the deaths loved ones.”

Fox was found dead on the evening of 10 February in his office at Ballymun garda station. His official firearm was recovered at the scene, foul play was not suspected and it was treated as a personal tragedy. The trial had been stalled at the time over the disclosure by the prosecution of emails between four gardaí.

Today, the DPP entered a nolle prosequi against Hutch today meaning the State will not be proceeding with the charges against Hutch, and he was free to walk from court.

Counsel for the DPP, Sean Gillane SC, said the the State was no longer in a position to lead evidence on a number of matters “sadly” as a result of the death of the lead investigating garda on the Regency Hotel shooting case, Detective Superintendent Colm Fox.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding in the three-judge court, said Hutch could be “discharged” in light of the State’s application. “Further comment is not necessary,” the judge said.

Members of the Byrne family stood up and called the situation “disgraceful” and a “farce”.