WHILE MANY CONSIDER Guinness a drink best left unmixed, the combination of stout and blackcurrant cordial has been doing the rounds for years and is even listed as a cocktail on the Guinness website.

It is such a controversial order that it was addressed in the House of Commons in the UK.

A Labour MP recalled being nearly kicked out of an Irish pub for ordering blackcurrant cordial with a Guinness.

“It was like a cardinal sin,” Dawn Butler said during a debate on St Patrick’s Day and Northern Irish affairs.

So today we’re asking: Is blackcurrant in Guinness acceptable?