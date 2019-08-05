This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 5 August, 2019
Trump condemns white supremacy and racism after shootings

“We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

By AFP Monday 5 Aug 2019, 4:33 PM
3 hours ago 12,057 Views 64 Comments
Image: John Minchillo
Image: John Minchillo

Updated 1 hour ago

DONALD TRUMP described mass shootings in Texas and Ohio as a “crime against all of humanity” as he addressed the US nation today after the attacks that left in 29 people dead.

“These barbaric slaughters are… an attack upon a nation, and a crime against all of humanity,” he said.

He added that the United States was outraged by the “cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed, and the terror” that unfolded as 20 people were shot dead while shopping at a crowded Walmart in El Paso on Saturday morning, and nine more outside a bar in a popular nightlife district in Dayton just 13 hours later.

Trump also denounced white supremacist extremism and racism and said mass murderers should be “quickly” executed in a strongly worded response to two gun massacres over the weekend.

Facing a blizzard of accusations that his own anti-immigrant rhetoric has fueled radicals across the country, Trump used his live address from the White House to issue an unusually direct condemnation of racists.

“Our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy,” he said, adding that he had directed the FBI to use all resources to combat “hate crimes and domestic terrorism.”

Trump’s statement, responding to massacres in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, was markedly different from his usual line minimizing the dangers of white supremacist attacks.

This followed the emergence of an anti-immigrant screed published by the alleged Texas shooter that eerily echoed some of Trump’s own campaign speech statements about an “invasion” across the US-Mexican border.

The gunman killed 20 people as they shopped at a crowded Walmart in El Paso on Saturday morning, while nine more people were shot dead outside a bar in a popular nightlife district in Dayton just 13 hours later.

A 21-year-old from Allen, a suburb of Dallas, surrendered to police outside the El Paso Walmart. US media identified him as Patrick Crusius, who is white.

Crusius wrote that the attack “is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” and made references to the Christchurch shootings in New Zealand, where a white gunman killed 51 mosque worshippers in March.

Ohio Shooting Authorities work at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Source: John Minchillo via PA

Trump proposed almost nothing in respect to tightening access in the United States to the kind of powerful weapons routinely used in the ever more frequent mass shootings.

He had tweeted earlier on Monday that increased background checks at the time of gun purchases should be considered, but he did not mention this in his speech.

He also left out another suggestion tweeted earlier in the day that any gun law reform should be linked to changes in immigration laws.

Trump did say he supported what are known as “red flag” laws allowing the authorities to confiscate weapons from people ruled to present grave risks.

But his overwhelming focus was on mental illness, which he suggested was the main problem behind the spate of rampages by heavily armed killers in schools, businesses, and stores.

“We must reform our mental health laws to better identify mentally disturbed individuals who may commit acts of violence and make sure those people not only get treatment, but when necessary, involuntary confinement,” Trump said. “Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun.”

Trump said culprits should face the death penalty, which is banned in almost half the country, and “this capital punishment be delivered quickly, decisively, and without years of needless delay.”

