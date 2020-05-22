Man (50s) arrested after gun, ammunition and drugs discovered in Meath

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN MEATH have arrested a man in his 50s after the search of a home in Drumconrath led to the discovery of a gun and a quantity of drugs today.

During the course of the search, a gun, silencer, ammunition and a quantity of cannabis and other drug paraphernalia were seized.

The man is currently being detained at Navan Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The gun and ammunition have been taken to the ballistics section for analysis.

Gardaí said the search today was part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Meath.

Investigations remain ongoing.