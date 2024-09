WITH BUDGET 2025 less than a week away, some Fianna Fáil backbenchers are proposing that gym memberships should qualify for tax relief.

The Irish Independent reported yesterday that Senator Malcolm Byrne and Christopher O’Sullivan TD are pushing the idea, suggesting the relief be refunded through the Revenue Med1 form or through a voucher.

“This will also represent a saving for the health service… there has been strong support around the country for this proposal and I am hoping it could be signalled in the budget,” Byrne told the Irish Independent.

Earlier in the year a new lobby group, Fit For Life - Irish Physical Activity Alliance, urged the government to introduce tax breaks for people with gym memberships or those who attend yoga classes.

So today we’re asking: Should you be able to claim tax back on your gym membership?