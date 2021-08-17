Haiti hit with tropical storm just two days after hundreds of people killed in earthquake

A TROPICAL STORM swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake killed more than 1,400 people.

After nightfall, heavy rain and strong winds whipped at the country’s southwestern area, hit hardest by Saturday’s quake, and officials warned that rainfall could reach 15in in some areas before the storm moved on. Port-au-Prince, the capital, also saw heavy rains.

Storm Grace regained tropical storm status after previously falling to the level of a tropical depression.

The Irish Government has pledged to give €500,000 in funding to respond to the disaster.

The Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy TD, said the money would support the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) and other Irish NGOs to provide humanitarian support, including first aid, emergency health care, food, water and shelter, to people affected by the earthquake.

Minister Brophy said: “Saturday’s earthquake is just the latest humanitarian crisis to hit the people of Haiti. As ever, Ireland stands in solidarity with the people of Haiti and offers a hand of friendship in response to this latest crisis.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. With heavy storms forecast for the coming days, it is clear that a significant international response will be needed to help people who have lost homes and businesses. These funds will provide vital aid to help people through the difficult days ahead.”

People affected by the earthquake walk under the rain of tropical storm Grace in the refugee camp in Les Cayes, Haiti. Source: Joseph Odelyn

The storm arrived on the same day that the country’s Civil Protection Agency raised the death toll from the earthquake to 1,419 and the number of injured to 6,000, many of whom have had to wait for medical help lying outside in wilting heat.

Rain and wind

Grace’s rain and wind raised the threat of mudslides and flash flooding as it slowly passed by southwestern Haiti’s Tiburon Peninsula overnight, before heading towards Jamaica and southeastern Cuba today.

The quake almost completely wrecked some towns in the south west in the latest disaster to befall the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation.

Speaking to The Journal Isabelle Mouniaman, Médecins Sans Frontières’ Deputy Director of Operations said that the priority was to identify those in most need of help.

“We have a team on the ground since Saturday after the earthquake. They headed to Jeremie which was the hardest hit.

“We are still in the process of gathering information to get a clearer picture on the ground because most areas are still inaccessible because of the roads are blocked and there is a problem of transport.

“We are working in the hospital in Jeremie and we have a surgical team on the ground there. More resources and medical teams are due to arrive in today.

“As we are based in Jeramie and we are continuing to evaluate the situation. What we can say is that the vast majority of medical infrastructure has been damaged.

“Patients are outside, because of the storm from last night. We know that patients slept outside. The biggest problem is that the access is blocked to areas,” he said.

A resident crosses a flooded street the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Tout Mahot, Haiti. Source: Matias Delacroix

Mouniaman said that Storm Grace was not as severe as forecasted.

“The tropical storm was less severe than what we expected. It was heavy rain, there is a lot of mud and surface water but there it was not a hurricane. I would say we are very lucky this morning.

“So far today, the priority is to identify the wounded, that is the biggest priority. We can determine who needs surgical intervention,” she added.

Struggling

Haitians were already struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, gang violence, worsening poverty and the 7 July assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

“We are in an exceptional situation,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry told reporters on Monday afternoon as the storm approached.

A hospital in the badly damaged town of Les Cayes was so crowded with patients after the earthquake that many had to lie on patios and in corridors, verandas and hallways, but the approaching storm had officials scrambling to relocate them as best they could.

“We had planned to put up tents (on hospital patios), but we were told that could not be safe,” said Gede Peterson, director of Les Cayes General Hospital.

It is not the first time the hospital has been forced to improvise.

The refrigeration in the hospital’s mortuary has not worked for three months, but after the earthquake struck on Saturday, staff had to store as many as 20 bodies in the small space.

Relatives quickly came to take most to private embalming services or immediate burial.

“We are working now to ensure that the resources we have are going to get to the places that are hardest hit,” said Civil Protection Agency head Jerry Chandler, referring to the hard-hit towns of Les Cayes and Jeremie and the department of Nippes.

A soldier walks over earthquake rubble the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Les Cayes, Haiti. Source: Fernando Llano

Quake victims continued to stream to Les Cayes’ overwhelmed general hospital, waiting on stair steps, in corridors and on an open veranda.

“After two days, they are almost always generally infected,” said Dr Paurus Michelete, who had treated 250 patients and was one of only three doctors on call when the quake hit.

He added that painkillers, analgesics and steel pins to mend fractures were running out amid the crush of patients.

Meanwhile, rescuers and scrap metal scavengers dug into the floors of a collapsed hotel in the coastal town, where 15 bodies had already been extracted.

People trapped

Jean Moise Fortune, whose brother, the hotel owner and a prominent politician, was killed in the quake, believed there were more people trapped in the rubble.

But based on the size of voids that workers cautiously peered into, perhaps a foot in depth, finding survivors appeared unlikely.

As work, fuel and money ran out, desperate Les Cayes residents searched collapsed houses for scrap metal to sell.

Others waited for money wired from abroad, a mainstay of Haiti’s economy even before the quake.

Anthony Emile waited six hours in a line with dozens of others trying to get money that his brother had wired from Chile, where he has worked since the 2010 quake that devastated Haiti’s capital and killed tens of thousands.

“We have been waiting since morning for it, but there are too many people,” said Emile, a banana farmer who said relatives in the countryside depend on him giving them money to survive.

In Jeremie, police commissioner Paul Menard denied a social media report about looting.

“If it were going to happen, it would have been on the first or second night,” Menard said.

Officials said the magnitude 7.2 earthquake left more than 7,000 homes destroyed and nearly 5,000 damaged from the quake, leaving some 30,000 families homeless.

Hospitals, schools, offices and churches were also destroyed or badly damaged.

Engineers

Structural engineers from Miyamoto International, a global earthquake and structural engineering firm, visited hard-hit areas to help with damage assessment and urban search and rescue efforts.

Chief among their duties was inspecting government water towers and the damaged offices of charities in the region, said chief executive and president Kit Miyamoto.

Miyamoto said he has seen places devastated by earthquakes build back stronger.

He said the destruction in Port-au-Prince from the 2010 tremor led masons and others to improve their building practices.

People in the capital felt the Saturday morning tremor centred about 75 miles to the west and rushed into the streets in fear but there were not any reports of damage there.

With additional reporting by Press Association