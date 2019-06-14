Two handguns wrapped in cling film found during gangland searches

One of the guns found during the searches.

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED two loaded handguns in a number of searches targeting gangland activity in west Dublin.

The two loaded guns were found when gardaí raided a number of properties in the Shancastle Park area of Clondalkin.

Armed gardaí from the Emergency Response Unit and the Armed Support Unit supported local gardaí in the searches, which were carried out shortly after 6pm yesterday.

Gardaí say the firearms were discovered wrapped in cling film at the back of one of houses. Both guns were made safe and were sent to the Garda Technical Bureau for ballistic examination.

Three men aged in their 20s were arrested during the operation and are being held in garda stations in west Dublin. They can be detained for up to 24 hours without a court extension.