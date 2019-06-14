This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two handguns wrapped in cling film found during gangland searches

Three men were arrested.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 14 Jun 2019, 7:10 AM
17 minutes ago 1,304 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4681862
One of the guns found during the searches.
Image: Twitter/gardainfo
One of the guns found during the searches.
One of the guns found during the searches.
Image: Twitter/gardainfo

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED two loaded handguns in a number of searches targeting gangland activity in west Dublin. 

The two loaded guns were found when gardaí raided a number of properties in the Shancastle Park area of Clondalkin. 

Armed gardaí from the Emergency Response Unit and the Armed Support Unit supported local gardaí in the searches, which were carried out shortly after 6pm yesterday. 

Gardaí say the firearms were discovered wrapped in cling film at the back of one of houses. Both guns were made safe and were sent to the Garda Technical Bureau for ballistic examination.

Three men aged in their 20s were arrested during the operation and are being held in garda stations in west Dublin. They can be detained for up to 24 hours without a court extension.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie