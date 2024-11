A NUMBER OF specific The Happy Pear products have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority due to the possible presence of animal matter, it has said.

Five different products have been recalled: Red pepper hummus, caramelised onion hummus, reduced fat hummus, hummus triple dip and Moroccan style hummus. The specific batch details and best-before dates are below:

The Happy Pear, a healthy-food brand started by twin brothers Steven and David Flynn in 2004, is recalling the products as they contain canned chickpeas as an ingredient.

According to a message from the food safety authority, the affected batch of chickpeas is subject to recall due to the possible presence of animal matter and therefore, the hummus products listed above should be returned to their point of sale.