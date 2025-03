TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has spoken to US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick to “exchange views” with each other.

Lutnick, a vocal critic of Ireland’s trade imbalance with the US, has previously described Ireland has his favourite “tax scam”. It comes as the Trump administration plans to impose major tariffs on the EU next month.

Harris, who is also Minister for Trade and Defence, held the call late last night and welcomed further conversations in the future. He added that Ireland “greatly” values the economic links between the country and the US, and the EU and the States.

The Irish Government believes it is highly likely that US President Donald Trump will proceed with further tariffs on the EU on 2 April. Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has said last week that those taxes may result in the loss of 80,000 new and existing jobs.

A package of targeted tariffs has been delayed by the EU until mid-April and is expected to squeeze specific sectors that will pressure allies and supporters of US President Donald Trump to overturn the looming trade war.

There is a growing concern, however, that the package - the same measures issued in 2018 and 2020 by the EU – are outdated and need to be more strategic in what, and who, they target.

In an interview with The Journal last week, the Tánaiste said he welcomed the fact that there “is an openness now” to looking at the list of retaliatory tariffs proposed by the EU. He said the European Commission is open to discuss the issue.

He went on to state that any countermoves should always be strategic. The Tánaiste’s phone call with Lutnick is the first time he has spoken to his American counterpart, who said he would “fix” Ireland’s trade and tax imbalance before taking up his role.