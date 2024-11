TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has again defended his decision to back Senator John McGahon as a Fine Gael general election candidate and said he stands by remarks made last week about the outcome of a civil case involving McGahon.

McGahon, who is running for the party in the Louth constituency, was involved in an altercation with farmer Breen White outside a pub in Dundalk in 2018.

Although he was acquitted in a 2022 criminal trial of assault causing harm, McGahon was ordered this summer by the High Court to pay White €39,000 after the Castleblayney man sued the senator for assault and battery.

The jury found White had been assaulted and awarded €60,000, including €10,000 for aggravated damages. It apportioned blame at 65% against McGahon and the other 35% against the farmer.

A video of the incident was circulated widely on social media last week.

Answering questions about the incident last week Harris said that McGahon would not be a Fine Gael candidate if he had been convicted of a criminal offence.

Harris was asked today whether he was still happy to have McGahon on the Fine Gael ticket.

He was asked to comment on the matter in the context of the result of Nikita Hand’s civil action against Conor McGregor.

The jury in the High Court civil case against McGregor found that the MMA fighter sexually assaulted Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018, after a three-week long trial.

Speaking at the weekend Harris said that he had spoken to Hand because he wanted to thank her for her incredible bravery and courage.

Harris said the two matters could not be equated and pointed out that McGahon had been acquitted in a criminal court before the civil case was brought forward by White.

During the High Court case against McGregor the jury heard that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided not to pursue a criminal case against the athlete as prosecutors believed there was not enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Harris said: “I think it’s difficult in any way, shape or form equate the utter, utter, utter disgust and brutality that Nikita Hand went through.”

“John McGahon’s behaviour was unacceptable. John McGahon was found not guilty of a criminal offence by a court.

“He was, rightly, punished by a civil court and made to pay many thousands of euro,” he said, adding that it was up to the electorate in Louth to decide if he was deserving of a seat in the Dáil “in the round” based on his record.

Harris continued: “But Nikita Hand is an incredibly brave and courageous woman who has resulted in many more women coming forward and speaking up and speaking out and using their voice.

Nikita Hand won her civil court case against Conor McGregor last week after a jury ruled the athlete had assaulted her. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

“In relation to Senator McGahon – unlike many others – he was found not guilty of a criminal offence by a court of his peers but he was fined [in civil court] because his behaviour was utterly inappropriate,” he added.

The Taoiseach said that McGahon is on the ballot alongside running mate Paula Butterly, and that it is now Fine Gael’s hope that the electorate in Louth give his party “a voice” in the county, Dáil and next government.