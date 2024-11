TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS said today that he spoke with Nikita Hand, following her win in a civil case against MMA fighter Conor McGregor yesterday.

The jury in the High Court civil case against McGregor has found that he did sexually assault Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018, after a three-week long trial that garnered significant attention.

The jury awarded €60,000 in general damages, damages for loss of earnings of €135,026, agreed medical expenses of €4,557.64, and loss of future earnings of €50,000. Special damages awarded in total were €188,603.60. No aggravated damages or exemplary damages were awarded.

The total damages awarded were €248,603.60.

Speaking to reporters today, Harris said that he had spoken to Hand and said: “I wanted to thank her for her incredible bravery, her courage. I wanted to make sure she knew how much solidarity and support there was across this country for her bravery.”

He said that he wanted to make sure that she was aware that the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre had yesterday said that “so many other women have now come forward in relation to their own experiences of sexual abuse as a result of Nikita’s bravery.”

He said he had wished Hand and her daughter Freya “all the very best”.

When asked about whether the DPP would review its decision to not take the case to criminal court, Harris said that although the DPP are “rightfully” separate, “there’s also always an opportunity in for the DPP in any situation, and I speak broadly in relation to this, to review a decision, to consider any new information that may come to light.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee also commended Nikita Hand on her “bravery and determination”.

“I just want to commend Nikita for her bravery, for her determination and the leadership that she has shown in what has been – I’ve no doubt – a very, very difficult time for her and indeed, for her family,” McEntee said.

“Because of wonderful people like Nikita, I hope that it shows that there is light at the end of the tunnel, that there are supports available to people, and that there is justice at the end of the day.”

Asked about the DPP’s decision not to prosecute, McEntee said: “We have a very independent system in this country, and I think that’s right.

“Our DPP, she’s independent in the decisions that are taken, and for good reasons that there should never be any political interference in that process.”

An emotional Nikita Hand yesterday thanked her legal team, the judge and jury, gardaí and paramedics, doctors and nurses who provided her treatment, and the Rape Crisis Centre after the verdict had been announced.

Speaking to reporters outside the Dublin court, she said: “I want to thank all the women and men out there who have supported me throughout this trial.

“For every person who reached out to me – a card, a letter, an email, everything – it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Thank you, I really appreciate it so much.”

Meanwhile, McGregor has issued a furious tweet declaring it a “kangeroo court” and vowing to appeal the jury’s decision.

In one post to X this afternoon, McGregor addressed his co-accused, James Laurence, who was found not liable yesterday.

“This is not a court of hard evidence and truth. It is a kangaroo court of opinions and feelings. We are not done yet. Not by a long shot. No chance. On we fight! Justice and truth will prevail! Appeal! Appeal! Appeal! As well as other. Congrats James! Onwards and upwards!” he wrote.

Includes reporting by Press Association