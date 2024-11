NIKITA HAND HAS said the weeks of her civil case against Conor McGregor have been a “nightmare”, but she feels vindicated by the outcome.

The jury in the High Court case found that McGregor sexually assaulted Ms Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018. She was awarded €248,603.60 in damages.

Speaking after winning her claim against McGregor, Ms Hand said: “I would like to start off by saying I’m overwhelmed and touched by the support I have received from everybody.”

She thanked her legal team, the judge and jury, gardaí and paramedics, doctors and nurses who provided her treatment, and the Rape Crisis Centre.

Speaking to reporters outside the Dublin court, an emotional Ms Hand said: “I want to thank all the women and men out there who have supported me throughout this trial.

“For every person who reached out to me – a card, a letter, an email, everything – it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Thank you, I really appreciate it so much.”

Ms Hand said she hoped her case will remind victims of assault to keep “pushing forward for justice”. She said:

I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be: Speak up, you have a voice and keep on fighting for justice.

“I know this has impacted not only my life, my daughter’s, my family and friends tremendously. It’s something that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.

“Now that justice has been served, I can now try and move on and look forward to the future with my family and friends and daughter.”

Asked if she felt vindicated following the jury’s decision, she said: “Yes, I do. Thank you.”

‘Justice will be served’

Ms Hand thanked her partner and family for their support.

“I want to thank my partner Gary, who has been so supportive for the last four years and has held my hand throughout his trial every day and every other day.

“I want to thank my mam and all my family and friends.

Lastly, I want to thank my daughter Freya, who I’m most grateful for.

“She has given me so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare to keep on pushing forward for justice.

“I want to show Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you – no matter who the person is – and justice will be served.”

With additional reporting from Press Association and Stephen McDermott