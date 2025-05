GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY investigating extensive criminal damage to vehicles and equipment at a site used by the Office of Public Works (OPW) near Castletown House in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Vehicles and facilities used by the OPW were targeted over the May Bank Holiday weekend at Donaghcumper House, which borders Castletown House.

The total damage caused was estimated to cost over €500,000.

The OPW currently use the site for staff access to Castletown House.

Four OPW and contractor vehicles were overturned, allegedly using a teleporter which was later dumped in the River Liffey, while outbuildings and staff welfare units were set on fire and four CCTV towers were disabled after their wiring was cut.

The property is used as a staging site for transporting OPW staff to nearby Castletown House, a historic estate at the centre of an 18-month controversy as residents have opposed the OPW’s proposals to use a narrow pedestrian walkway for heavy vehicles.

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, condemned the damage.

“This criminal damage to State property owned and managed by the OPW is shocking and unacceptable,” Moran said in a statement.

“A Garda investigation is under way. The cost of the damage will be in excess of €500,000. I would urge anyone with information to contact An Garda Síochána. At this time, the safety and well-being of OPW staff is of paramount importance,” he said.

Local protest group Save Castletown Gate Protectors condemned the incident, saying in a statement that they were “deeply saddened” about the extensive criminal damage to OPW property.

“We condemn any such action in the strongest possible terms and hope those responsible are brought to justice swiftly,” the group said.

Similarly, the Save Castletown Committee, a seperate community group comprised of local residents, said they were “shocked” by the incident.

“Save Castletown Committee would like to take this opportunity to express our solidarity with staff and those affected by these attacks,” a statement from the community group said.

The OPW confirmed the site had already been fitted with significant security infrastructure, which has since been reinforced following the attacks.

Staff had only recently resumed operations at Castletown House on April 10, after a prolonged absence due to tensions surrounding access.

Between April 22 and 30, the OPW recorded multiple incidents of intimidation and vandalism at Donaghcumper, culminating in last weekend’s more destructive attack.

While no arrests have yet been made, gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward as inquiries continue.