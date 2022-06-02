#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 2 June 2022
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeal court in US

Weinstein was convicted in New York in February 2020.

By Press Association Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 5:30 PM
Image: AP
A COURT IN New York has upheld Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction, rejecting the disgraced movie mogul’s claims that the judge at the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced him by allowing women to testify about allegations that were not part of the criminal case.

The ruling by a five-judge panel in the state’s intermediate appeals court affirmed the milestone verdict in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures – an era that began with a flood of allegations against Weinstein.

Weinstein, 70, is jailed in California, where he was extradited last year and is awaiting trial on charges he assaulted five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

Weinstein was convicted in New York in February 2020 of a criminal sex act on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013.

He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault stemming from actress Annabella Sciorra’s allegations of a rape in the mid-1990s.

Press Association

