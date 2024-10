THE ANNUAL BRAM Stoker festival will kick off this weekend in Dublin.

Bram Stoker is renowned for creating Count Dracula, one of the most celebrated villains of literature and cinema, but earlier this week it was announced that a long lost short story by the famed author had been found in Dublin after 130 years – and is to be unveiled to the public at the festival.

The ghost story, titled Gibbet Hill, was found in the 1890 Christmas supplement of the Dublin Daily Express in the National Library of Ireland.

While Gibbet Hill hasn’t been released yet, we want to know if you’ve read Stoker’s most famous work, Dracula.

So today we’re asking: Have you read Bram Stoker’s Dracula?